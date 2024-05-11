Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 A.M. GMT/02:00 A.M. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/

US working to keep Israel, Hamas engaged in Gaza truce efforts

CAIRO (Reuters) Washington said it was trying to keep Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas engaged "if only virtually" in Gaza truce efforts as a U.N. agency warned that humanitarian aid stocks in the devastated enclave have hit "the bottom of the barrel."

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-UN/

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly backed a Palestinian bid to become a full U.N. member by recognizing it as qualified to join and recommending the U.N. Security Council "reconsider the matter favorably."

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-NEW-YORK/

Trump hush money judge urges prosecutors to rein in Michael Cohen

NEW YORK (Reuters) The judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal trial on Friday urged prosecutors to tell the former U.S. president's estranged former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen to stop making public statements about the case before his expected testimony next week.

USA-RACE-VIRGINIA-SCHOOLS/

School board in Virginia votes to restore Confederate names

WOODSTOCK, Virginia (Reuters) The education board for a rural Virginia county voted early on Friday to restore the names of Confederate generals stripped from two schools in 2020, making the mostly white, Republican district the first in the U.S. to take such an action.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY-INFLATION/

China's consumer prices rise for third month, signalling demand recovery

BEIJING (Reuters) China's consumer prices rose for a third straight month in April, while producer prices extended declines, signalling an improvement in domestic demand, as Beijing navigates challenges in its bid to shore up a shaky economy.

TESLA-CHARGING-BIDEN/

Analysis-Tesla's EV charging team layoffs threaten to slow Biden's program to electrify highways

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) Elon Musk's decision to gut Tesla's electric-vehicle charging team is scrambling plans for rolling out new fast-charging stations and may delay President Joe Biden's efforts to electrify U.S. highways.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-EUROVISION/

Swedish host city braces for Eurovision final and fresh protest

MALMO, Sweden (Reuters) Swedish host city Malmo geared up for the Eurovision grand final on Saturday as excitement mingled with the tension of heightened security threats and political protests over Israel's participation.

MUSIC-THE-BEACH-BOYS-BOOK/

Beach Boys book covers 60 years of sun, surf and Good Vibrations

LONDON (Reuters) The Beach Boys share their story in a new book chronicling their rise from a small garage band formed in a Los Angeles suburb in the early 1960s to one of the world's greatest groups.

SPORTS

TRIATHLON-YOKOHAMA/

Triathlon-France's Periault clinches gold at Yokohoma to secure Olympic berth

(Reuters) Leonie Periault claimed a stunning victory at the Yokohama World Triathlon Championship Series on Saturday, finishing 36 seconds clear of the U.S.'s Taylor Knibb in second place and 40 seconds ahead of fellow Frenchwoman Emma Lombardi, who took bronze.

TENNIS-ROME/

Tennis-Djokovic struck on the head by water bottle while signing autographs

(Reuters) World number one Novak Djokovic required medical attention after being struck in the head by a water bottle following his second-round win against France's Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open on Friday.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-EUROVISION/GRAND FINAL (PIX) (TV)

Eurovision Song Contest Final in Malmo

The Swedish city Malmo hosts the grand final of the 2024 Eurovision Song Competition.

11 May

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump holds campaign rally in New Jersey

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stages campaign rally in Wildwood, N.J.

11 May