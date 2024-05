May 24, 2024 at 07:13 am EDT

(Reuters) - Britain's water regulator Ofwat is delaying the publication of its consultations on draft price control determinations for the water sector by a month to July 11 due to upcoming general election, it said on Friday.

"Currently looking into the impact the date change will have on the rest of the price review process," it added in a statement.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)