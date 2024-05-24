By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canadian factory trade looks to have rebounded in April, led by an increase in sales of transportation equipment.

An early estimate of manufacturing sector sales indicates a rise of 1.2% last month, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The estimate was based on a weighted response rate to Statistics Canada's survey of roughly 65%. The official survey results, based on more complete data, are scheduled to be released June 14.

Sales in March dropped 2.1% from the month before to a seasonally adjusted 69.88 billion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of about $50.9 billion, the data agency reported earlier this month. The decline, the sharpest in five months, was driven by lower shipments of petroleum and motor vehicle.

