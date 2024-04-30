By Robb M. Stewart

OTTAWA--Canadian economic output grew for a second month running in February, fueled by a rebound in natural resources production and increases in services-producing industries led by transportation and warehousing.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of goods and services produced across the economy, rose 0.2% from the month before to 2.218 trillion Canadian dollars, the equivalent of $1.624 trillion, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. Economists were expecting GDP to rise 0.3%, following downwardly revised growth in January of 0.5%.

On a one-year basis, GDP increased 0.8%.

The data agency said that advance information indicates GDP was essentially unchanged month-over-month in March, though the estimate will be updated.

