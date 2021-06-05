Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada's Freeland says G7 deal shows it's possible to end 'race to the bottom' on taxes

06/05/2021 | 01:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
G7 finance ministers meeting in London

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A landmark deal by the Group of Seven advanced economies to pursue higher global taxation on large companies shows it is possible to end the "race to the bottom" and will benefit Canada, Canada's finance minister said on Saturday.

Chrystia Freeland spoke with reporters after a meeting in London, where G7 countries agreed to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15%.

"We've shown today that it is possible to end the global race to the bottom on taxation," Freeland told reporters. "Multinational companies need to pay their fair share of taxes. Jurisdiction shopping allowed them to avoid doing that."

Freeland said the issue was of particular importance to Canada as a "relatively high-tax country."

The measures will need to find broader agreement at a meeting of the G20 - which includes a number of emerging economies - due to take place next month in Venice. Important details remain to be negotiated over the coming months.

When asked about the impact on Canadian companies, Freeland said: "I'm not going to go into the specifics ... because I think it's still a little bit too early," adding that details need to be fleshed out.

Freeland said Canada will still move ahead with its own planned digital services tax, similar to those already in place in other G7 countries, as the group continues to coordinate on a transition plan.

The G7 is compromised of the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Mark Potter and Bill Berkrot)

By Julie Gordon


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45pBlackstone, Carlyle consortium reach deal to buy Medline
RE
02:20pReckitt to sell China baby formula business for $2.2 bln
RE
02:15pRUSSIAN DIRECT INVESTMENT FUND  : Brazil becomes the 67th country in the world to authorize Sputnik V vaccine
PU
02:13pU.S. Treasury's Yellen tells G7 to keep spending, says inflation will pass
RE
01:59pPrivate-Equity Group Nears Deal to Buy Medline for Over $30 Billion--2nd Update
DJ
01:51pCanada's Freeland says G7 deal shows it's possible to end 'race to the bottom' on taxes
RE
01:35pIreland confident G7 tax deal won't dent multinational investment
RE
01:30pGermany's Scholz says G7 deal can be 'good story' for low-tax Ireland
RE
01:25pDEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND OPERA  : Joint Statement at the conclusion of the Working Visit to South Africa by Dr Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, 04 June 2021
PU
01:11pINTERGLOBE AVIATION  : Indian airline IndiGo reports fifth straight quarterly loss
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tech giants and tax havens targeted by historic G7 deal
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Reaction to the G7 minimum tax agreement
3APPLE INC. : Explainer-What is a global minimum tax and what will it mean?
4EXCLUSIVE: Biden's electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
5Nigerian telecoms firms suspend Twitter access after directive -industry body

HOT NEWS