BEIJING (Reuters) - China's embassy in South Korea on Tuesday said it resolutely opposes and condemns South Korean lawmakers visiting Taiwan to attend the so-called "inauguration ceremony of the leader".

A spokesperson for the embassy said the move runs counter to the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership.

Lai Ching-te was sworn in as Taiwan's new president on Monday, in footage shown live on television from the presidential office.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Sonali Paul)