BEIJING, Feb 18 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a meeting on Saturday with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly at the Munich Security Conference that both sides should "rebuild trust", and the two countries are not "rivals", let alone "enemies".

Wang also told Joly that the current "difficult" situation in bilateral relations is not what China wants to see, adding he hopes Canada can establish a "correct understanding" of China and stop hyping up the "China threat theory", according to a statement released by the ministry on Sunday. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Ellen Zhang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)