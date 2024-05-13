SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - China stocks were largely flat on Monday as the issuance of $138 billion long-term stimulus bonds offset weak data that showed the country's credit growth hit a record low in April, while Hong Kong shares tracked regional markets higher.

New bank lending in China fell more than expected in April from the previous month, while broad credit growth hit a record low, the central bank said on Saturday, raising the prospect of more action to support the economy.

China's finance ministry said on Monday it will start the long-awaited sales of 1 trillion yuan ($138.23 billion) of long-term treasury bonds that Beijing hopes will help stimulate key sectors of a flagging economy this week.

Also denting sentiment, Chinese new energy vehicles fell 1.8% after Reuters reported that U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce new China tariffs as soon as this week targeting strategic sectors, including a major hike in levies on electric vehicles (EVs), sources said.

Asian shares crept to 15-month highs on Monday in a week where inflation figures could make or break hopes for earlier U.S. rate cuts.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.08% at 3,151.94 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.02%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.02%, the consumer staples sector down 1.54%, the real estate index down 1.31% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.18%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.39% to 6,745.09, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.47% at 19,052.14.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.58%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.67% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.39%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.08% while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.39%.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sohini Goswami)