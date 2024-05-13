SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - China plans to begin raising funds through the issuance of long-term bonds this week, with the bulk of the one trillion yuan bonds having tenors beyond 30 years, sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Monday.

The sources said there would be 300 billion yuan ($41.47 billion) worth of 20-year bonds, 600 billion yuan worth of 30-year bonds and 100 billion worth of 50-year bonds which would be issued from May 17. ($1 = 7.2337 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shanghai markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)