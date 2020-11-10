Colombia hopes for COVID-19 vaccine in first half of 2021, working on cold storage

BOGOTA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Colombia hopes to have supplies
of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc or other
drugmakers in the first half of next year, the government said
on Tuesday, and is working on "ultra freezing" units in five
cities to store the doses.
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said this week
their experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which requires ultra-cold
storage, is more than 90% effective based on initial trial
results.
COVID-19 has killed over a million people and battered the
world's economy. Just under 33,000 people have died in Colombia,
which held more than five months of national quarantine earlier
this year.
"Colombia is working on the development of ultra-freezing in
five cities," Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said in a statement.
"Nevertheless, the mechanism that Pfizer is using for these
vaccines includes ultra-frozen delivery until the point of
application."
The vaccine, stored in "specialized boxes", can be used for
an average of between 10 and 20 days once it reaches its
application location, the statement added.
The government and Pfizer held a meeting to discuss freezing
and transport, which will be supplied by the company, the
ministry said.
Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment,
but has previously said it has detailed plans and tools to
support vaccine transport, storage and continuous temperature
monitoring.
Colombia, which provides 22 vaccines free of charge and will
include COVID vaccinations under the same scheme, said last
month ultra cold-storage vaccines could present distribution
challenges.
Immunizing remote populations in the Andean nation's
mountains and jungles sometimes requires transportation by river
or on horseback, journeys that could prove difficult if
extremely low temperature storage is needed.
Officials have raised similar concerns for countries in
Asia, Africa and Latin America grappling with tropical heat,
remote communities and lack of infrastructure. Even wealthier
nations like Japan and South Korea say storage will be
logistically complex.
Colombia initially wants to vaccinate 15 million people -
more than a fifth of its population - who are older than 60,
have pre-existing conditions or work in healthcare.
The global COVAX initiative will provide for 10 million
people and the country is seeking the remainder in talks with
drugmakers.
"COVAX is committed to delivering vaccines from the second
half of 2021. With the bilaterals, Pfizer and the rest, we will
seek to buy vaccines to have availability in the first half of
2021," Ruiz said.
Pfizer and BioNTech have said pending regulatory approval
they can roll out up to 50 million doses this year and produce
up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.
