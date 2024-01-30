Communications services companies fell as traders hedged their bets ahead of key earnings reports.

Alphabet shares fell ahead of the Google owner's earnings report, due after the bell. Meta Platforms, which will report earnings later in the week, ticked down.

Dish Network terminated a recent exchange deal aiming to push out its debt maturity, while a separate debt swap offer from the telecommunications company remains in effect.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-30-24 1746ET