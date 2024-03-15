Communications services companies rose amid deal activity.

Vodafone Group agreed to sell its Italian business to Swisscom for $8.71 billion in cash, completing the U.K. telecommunications company's restructuring of its European portfolio.

The Chinese government is signaling that it won't allow a forced sale of TikTok, limiting options for the app's owners as buyers begin lining up to bid for its U.S. operations. Streaming giant Netflix is discussing removing the "freedom and responsibility" section from the corporate-culture memo that the company often cites as a blueprint for its success, according to people familiar with the situation.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-24 1757ET