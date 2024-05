May 11, 2024 at 05:59 am EDT

KABUL (Reuters) - The official death toll from devastating flash floods in northern Afghanistan has risen to 151 people, the Taliban's interior ministry said on Saturday.

At least 135 people have been injured in the flooding, induced by heavy rain on Friday, ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee told Reuters.

(Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar in Kabul; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by William Mallard)