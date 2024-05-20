(Reuters) - Dominican President Luis Abinader, a day after being re-elected for a second term , said on Monday that he will sit down with opposition leaders to discuss a potential fiscal reform.

Abinader said the reform would include tweaks to taxation as well as public spending.

The overhaul would include "significantly improving our educational system, healthcare, (and) a police reform," Abinader said at a press conference.

The president said that tax reform would not put the Dominican Republic's economic growth at risk while looking to protect the nation's most vulnerable.

Abinader cautioned that his proposal would likely go into effect with some changes.

He also spoke of plans to present an electoral reform, though he gave little detail.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Leslie Adler)