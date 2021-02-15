Dr. Il-ung (IU) Kim, President of SK Telecom (HK Office) is Joining mce Advisory Board

The appointment aims to strengthen the mce Digital Transformation initiatives with Telecom companies in the Asia Pacific region

mce Systems Ltd. (“mce” or the “Company”) announces that Dr. Il-ung (IU) Kim, President of SK Telecom (HK Office) (NYSE: SKM) is joining the mce Advisory Board effective immediately.

Dr. I.U. Kim is the president of SK Telecom, ICT committee. Prior to his SK Telecom position, he had been the president and CEO of Essencore Ltd. A 100% owned subsidiary by SK Holdings for over 5 years.

Dr. Kim served as a president of Adata Technology, a Taiwanese memory manufacturer from 2009 to 2011 after a long tenure with Samsung Electronics as an SVP and GM of Samsung Memory marketing from 1999 to 2008. He started his career in Samsung Electronics as a senior research analyst at the Samsung semiconductor R&D center in 1992. His academic background was in material science and solid-state physics, superconducting materials behavior and he holds his PhD. and M.S., from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, USA.

Yuval Blumental, mce Co-Founder & CEO stated that: “Mr. Kim’s knowledge in APAC and global operators’ digital revolution is invaluable to us. His unparalleled experience will enable mce to drive its vision towards leadership in Digital Transformation Readiness solutions. We thank him for joining our journey”.

Mr. Kim commented: “mce is a rising star in telecom solutions for digital transformation. They have developed an impressive technology over the years that may help operators regain control over their revenue streams and profitability. I am happy to help their aggressive vision and way forward.”

mce Systems is a software solution and integration provider, specializing digital services solutions for mobile operators . mce enable device lifecycle management, device value optimization, cost reduction and the generation of new business for operators worldwide delivering Omni-channel capability across web, call-center, retail, on-device and reverse/forward logistic channels. Read more at www.mce.systems

