Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dr. Il-ung (IU) Kim, President of SK Telecom (HK Office) is Joining mce Advisory Board

02/15/2021 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The appointment aims to strengthen the mce Digital Transformation initiatives with Telecom companies in the Asia Pacific region

mce Systems Ltd. (“mce” or the “Company”) announces that Dr. Il-ung (IU) Kim, President of SK Telecom (HK Office) (NYSE: SKM) is joining the mce Advisory Board effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005324/en/

Dr. Il-ung (IU) Kim, President of SK Telecom (HK Office) (NYSE: SKM) and Advisory Board member in mce Systems Ltd. (Photo: mce)

Dr. Il-ung (IU) Kim, President of SK Telecom (HK Office) (NYSE: SKM) and Advisory Board member in mce Systems Ltd. (Photo: mce)

Dr. I.U. Kim is the president of SK Telecom, ICT committee. Prior to his SK Telecom position, he had been the president and CEO of Essencore Ltd. A 100% owned subsidiary by SK Holdings for over 5 years.

Dr. Kim served as a president of Adata Technology, a Taiwanese memory manufacturer from 2009 to 2011 after a long tenure with Samsung Electronics as an SVP and GM of Samsung Memory marketing from 1999 to 2008. He started his career in Samsung Electronics as a senior research analyst at the Samsung semiconductor R&D center in 1992. His academic background was in material science and solid-state physics, superconducting materials behavior and he holds his PhD. and M.S., from Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, USA.

Yuval Blumental, mce Co-Founder & CEO stated that: “Mr. Kim’s knowledge in APAC and global operators’ digital revolution is invaluable to us. His unparalleled experience will enable mce to drive its vision towards leadership in Digital Transformation Readiness solutions. We thank him for joining our journey”.

Mr. Kim commented: “mce is a rising star in telecom solutions for digital transformation. They have developed an impressive technology over the years that may help operators regain control over their revenue streams and profitability. I am happy to help their aggressive vision and way forward.”

About mce:

mce Systems is a software solution and integration provider, specializing digital services solutions for mobile operators . mce enable device lifecycle management, device value optimization, cost reduction and the generation of new business for operators worldwide delivering Omni-channel capability across web, call-center, retail, on-device and reverse/forward logistic channels. Read more at www.mce.systems

Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mce-systems
Visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mceSystems
Follow mce on Twitter @mce_systems


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:55aBREAKING ALERT : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages OrthoPediatrics Corp. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – KIDS
GL
06:54aEMBRAER S A : Learjet, the private plane synonymous with the jet-set, nears end of runway
RE
06:53aOil hits 13-month highs as market rebalances
RE
06:53aReconciliation Recommendations of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform
PU
06:53aPERNOD RICARD : From Absolut Vodka to Perrier-Jouët and Beefeater, Pernod Ricard innovates to...
PU
06:53aCRODA INTERNATIONAL : celebrates milestone in digital transformation
PU
06:51aBREAKING ALERT : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Walmart Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by Firm – WMT
GL
06:49aDER AKTIONÄR INTERVIEW WITH AURELIUS-CEO : “We see bigger transactions in 2021”
PU
06:48aTHE LATEST : WHO gives emergency authorization for vaccine
AQ
06:47aHow to Get Ready for MuleSoft MCIA-Level-1 Exam in Short Time?
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VIVENDI SE : Vivendi Shares Jump on Plan for UMG Spinoff by Year-End
2DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING S.P.A. : DOMINION HOSTING S P A : DHH announces the quarterly results (Q4 2020) relat..
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4E.ON SE : EON AG : Raised to Buy by Berenberg
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N.V. : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ