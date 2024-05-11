STORY: :: Dutch Eurovision fans react to the disqualification of contestant Joost Klein amid an ongoing investigation

:: May 11, 2024

:: Malmo, Sweden

:: Frederique Broeze and Jantina van der Woude

(Broeze) "Disappointment. We're very disappointed. And we have many questions. Why and what's happening. And, yeah, it's terrible." (Van der Woude) "We followed the news yesterday already, and well, we had hoped that everything would be all right, but unfortunately not."

:: Quinten Verschure

"I think it's a very, big decision from the EBU and, I don't know, I just I'm just shocked as well. And, we're all we're all a bit sad, of course, but, I don't know if it's the right thing yet, because I don't know enough to have an opinion about that. So, yeah, we'll see what happens tonight."

:: Frank Zwarthoed

"We are very, very, very disappointed. It's a bizarre decision of EBU to do this, before the investigation has concluded. Yeah. It's bizarre. And it's not good for the for the joy, we have in all the Dutch fans here that are present.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had said on Friday (May 10) it was investigating an "incident" involving Klein, 26, whose quirky song "Europapa" had made him one of the favorites.

Swedish police earlier on Saturday said a man had been questioned for threatening a Eurovision employee inside Malmo Arena following the competition's second semi-final on Thursday.

Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said in an email it was "shocked" by the EBU's decision and considered it "disproportionate".