According to Kulemzin, Ukrainian forces shelled a busy area where shops and a market are located.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
(Reuters) - Eight people were killed in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine by Ukrainian shelling, Alexei Kulemzin, the city's Russian-installed mayor, said on Sunday.
