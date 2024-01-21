Eight killed after Ukraine shells Russian-controlled city of Donetsk - mayor

(Reuters) - Eight people were killed in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine by Ukrainian shelling, Alexei Kulemzin, the city's Russian-installed mayor, said on Sunday.

According to Kulemzin, Ukrainian forces shelled a busy area where shops and a market are located. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)