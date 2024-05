SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - El Salvador's Congress on Wednesday signed off on a $1.5 billion debt issuance to finance its credit portfolio and the Central American nation's general budget.

The issuance, signed off on by 57 lawmakers out of the 60 who voted, could be made on domestic or international markets. The funds raised will go toward paying off debts, issued under previous administrations, that are set to mature.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria)