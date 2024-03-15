SAN SALVADOR, March 14 (Reuters) - El Salvador will transfer "a big chunk" of its Bitcoin assets to a "cold wallet" that will be stored in a physical vault within the Central American country's territory, President-Elect Nayib Bukele said in a post on X. (Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Anthony Esposito)
SYDNEY (Reuters) - New Zealand will report "significantly slower" economic growth for the next few years when it releases a pre-Budget update in two weeks' time, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said on Friday, as slower productivity growth hampers the country's economy.
