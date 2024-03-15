Shares of energy companies rose as traders bet the sector would benefit from a second wave of inflation.

Oil futures slipped, but rose 3% for the week after finding support following a drop in U.S. crude inventories and a stronger demand forecast from the International Energy Agency.

In a sign that instability will prevail in the Middle East, Hamas called for Palestinians to confront Israel at the Al Aqsa Mosque on Friday, when the arrival of large numbers of worshippers presents a test for Israeli authorities.

