May 22, 2024 at 05:03 am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells apologised on Wednesday for the wrongful convictions of hundreds of sub-postmasters for shortfalls in their branch accounts that were caused by a faulty IT system.

"I am very, very sorry," she told the long-running public inquiry into one of Britain's biggest miscarriages of justice.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Muvija M; editing by Sarah Young)