The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Wednesday 1000 Existing Home Sales Apr 4.25M (21) 4.19M -- percent change +1.4% -4.3% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 18 220K (17) 222K 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI May 50.0 (8) 50.0* 0945 S&P Global Flash Svcs PMI May 51.5 (7) 51.3* 1000 New Home Sales Apr 677K (20) 693K -- percent change -2.3% +8.8% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy May N/A -8 Composite Index Friday 0830 Durable Goods Orders Apr -1.0% (21) +2.6% 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 67.8 (17) 67.4** (Final) *April Flash Reading **May Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
