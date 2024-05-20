The following are median forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Wednesday 1000  Existing Home Sales            Apr        4.25M  (21)  4.19M 
                   -- percent change                     +1.4%        -4.3% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 May 18     220K   (17)  222K 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  May        50.0   (8)   50.0* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash Svcs PMI      May        51.5   (7)   51.3* 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Apr        677K   (20)  693K 
                  -- percent change                      -2.3%        +8.8% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        May        N/A         -8 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Durable Goods Orders           Apr       -1.0%   (21) +2.6% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             May        67.8   (17)  67.4** 
                  (Final) 
 
*April Flash Reading 
**May Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
