MOSCOW (Reuters) -Who is in - and who is out - in the new Russian government?

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister, who has in turn proposed some changes to the government.

* Prime Minister - Mikhail Mishustin

Proposed:

* First Deputy PM - Denis Manturov

* Deputy PM overseeing energy and the economy - Alexander Novak

* Deputy PM overseeing agriculture and ecology - Dmitry Patrushev

* Deputy PM overseeing transport - Vitaly Savelyev

(Two former deputy PMs Viktoria Abramchenko and Andrei Belousov are to be moved to new jobs - which were not yet announced)

* Agriculture Minister - Oksana Lut (was Dmitry Patrushev)

* Finance Minister - Anton Siluanov

* Economy Minister - Maxim Reshetnikov

* Energy Minister - Sergei Tsivilev (was Nikolai Shulginov)

* Trade and Industry Minister - Anton Alikhanov (was Denis Manturov)

To be announced (all currently acting):

* Defence Minister - Sergei Shoigu

* Foreign Minister - Sergei Lavrov

* Interior Minister - Vladimir Kolokoltsev

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)