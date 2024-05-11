MOSCOW (Reuters) -Who is in - and who is out - in the new Russian government?
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister, who has in turn proposed some changes to the government.
* Prime Minister - Mikhail Mishustin
Proposed:
* First Deputy PM - Denis Manturov
* Deputy PM overseeing energy and the economy - Alexander Novak
* Deputy PM overseeing agriculture and ecology - Dmitry Patrushev
* Deputy PM overseeing transport - Vitaly Savelyev
(Two former deputy PMs Viktoria Abramchenko and Andrei Belousov are to be moved to new jobs - which were not yet announced)
* Agriculture Minister - Oksana Lut (was Dmitry Patrushev)
* Finance Minister - Anton Siluanov
* Economy Minister - Maxim Reshetnikov
* Energy Minister - Sergei Tsivilev (was Nikolai Shulginov)
* Trade and Industry Minister - Anton Alikhanov (was Denis Manturov)
To be announced (all currently acting):
* Defence Minister - Sergei Shoigu
* Foreign Minister - Sergei Lavrov
* Interior Minister - Vladimir Kolokoltsev
