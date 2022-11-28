Fed's Williams sees no rate cuts until 2024

Nov 28 (Reuters) - New York Federal Reserve Bank
President John Williams on Monday said that he believes the U.S.
central bank will need to raise rates to a level sufficiently
restrictive to push down on inflation, and keep them there for
all of next year.
"I do think we're going to need to keep restrictive policy
in place for some time; I would expect that to continue through
at least next year," Williams said at a virtual event held by
the Economic Club of New York, adding that he does not expect a
recession. "I do see a point, probably in 2024," when the Fed
will start reducing interest rates, he said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Michael S. Derby)