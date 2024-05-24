Shares of banks and other financial institutions rose amid hopes that a bond and stock-market bonanza could continue.

Wall Street investment banks and alternative-investment firms are clamoring to get a piece of the lucrative artificial-intelligence investing craze.

Firms such as Blackstone are exploring "private credit," providing high-interest loans to bolster growth plans for AI firms.

There's also likely to be a series of initial-public offerings and secondary offerings from AI companies eager to capitalize on public enthusiasm for the emerging technology of generative AI.

U.S. regulators took a major step forward Thursday toward green-lighting spot ether exchange-traded funds that could potentially lead to mainstream adoption of the world's second-most popular cryptocurrency.

