March 4 (Reuters) - Four former top Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agarwal, have sued Elon Musk for over $128 million in severance, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
