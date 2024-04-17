April 16 (Reuters) - Mistral, a Paris-based startup developing artificial intelligence that is open source, has been speaking to investors about raising several hundred million dollars at a valuation of $5 billion, The Information reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
