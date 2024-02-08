GENERAL MOTORS CO: HIRED KURT KELTY, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED BATTERY EXPERT AND FORMER TESLA EXECUTIVE, TO BE VICE PRESIDENT OF BATTERIES
