General Announcement::UPDATE PURSUANT TO RULE 704(22) OF THE CATALIST RULES

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Resources Prima Group Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), refers to the Previous Announcements and wishes to provide the following update pursuant to Catalist Rule 704(22).

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms have the same meanings as defined in the Company's announcements dated, inter alia, 13 September 2018, 31 October 2018, 12 November 2018, 14 November 2018, 30 November 2018, 31 December 2018, 7 February 2019, 1 March 2019, 18 April 2019, 16 May 2019, 28 June 2019, 13 August 2019, 21 October 2019, 14 November 2019, 23 December 2019, 20 January 2020, 28 February 2020, 27 March 2020, 20 April 2020,15 May 2020, 25 June 2020, 31 July 2020, 14 August 2020, 30 September 2020, 30 October 2020, 20 November 2020, 31 December 2020, 30 January 2021, 1 March 2021, 2 April 2021, 3 May 2021 and 14 May 2021. (collectively, the "Previous Announcements").

While the SGX-ST had previously informed that it will not grant any further extension if the Company is unable to submit its resumption proposal by 28 September 2020, the SGX-ST is granting the further extension till 16 August 2021 after considering the unprecedented circumstances faced by the Company in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic as a final concession. The SGX-ST emphasized that it will not grant any further extension if the resumption proposal is not submitted by 16 August 2021.

As a result of the Rinjani situation (including without limitation the loss of control of Rinjani), the Group has been operating under severe cashflow constraints as there was no operating cashflow for the period from July to October 2017. The severe underperformance of the coal hauling agreement with CAN as set out above added more uncertainty to the cashflows that can be generated by the Group. The Company also announced on 28 June 2017 that the Board was of the view that the Company was unable to demonstrate its ability to continue as a going concern or reasonably assess its financial position. As such the Board recommended that in the best interests of the Company, the trading halt of the Company's shares be converted to a trading suspension of the shares with immediate effect. Since 29 June 2017, the Board and Management have been concurrently working towards submitting a trading resumption proposal to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the

The Company will continue to update shareholders via SGXNet in respect of the above and other matters concerning the Group through its monthly update pursuant to Catalist Rule 704(22).

and is contemplating the issuance of letter of demand and as well as commencing legal action against CAN.

Following the ongoing efforts in seeking the injection of a sustainable business, the Company had, on 27 September 2019, announced the entry into a sales and purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Kitty Hawk Natural Resources Pte Ltd ("

The Company will be holding a general meeting to seek shareholders' approval for the issuance of shares pertaining to the convertible loan, as the case may be, in due course.

The Target has also advised that they commenced the internal audit process with the outsourced internal auditors on the week of 5 April 2021. The Target is in the midst of providing management comments to findings by the internal auditors (BDO Advisory).

As a result of the above, the commercial and financial due diligence in respect of the Proposed Acquisition which was slated to be completed by end June 2021 is still underway. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Company expects the commercial and financial due diligence and audit of the Target Group to be completed as expediently as practicable and the technical and legal due diligence to be completed by end July 2021.

The Covid-19 situation, which was simply unexpected, and its development over the past one year, has significantly delayed the workflow and processes of the various professionals as well as the resolution of these issues. The various measures taken by the governments from the various countries including but not limited to the Singapore government as well as the government agencies in Indonesia such as travel restrictions and work from home measures have greatly hindered the progress of the Proposed Acquisition since early March 2020. Despite the vaccination programme implemented by various countries, the Covid-19 pandemic continues to evolves with the discovery of new variants to the virus. As countries including Singapore and Indonesia continue to battle to control and manage the pandemic, new measures may be implemented for such purposes. Accordingly, the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to continue to significantly affect the progress of the Proposed Acquisition.

The Company will continue to update shareholders via SGXNet when there is any major development on the Proposed Acquisition. Please refer to the Company's announcement dated 27 September 2019 for details on the Proposed Acquisition.

v. On 27 September 2019, the Company announced that it has entered into an investment agreement with Mr Chaw Chong Foo ("Mr Chaw") ("Chaw Investment Agreement"). Pursuant to the Chaw Investment Agreement, Mr Chaw will grant the Company a convertible loan with a principal amount of S$1.35 million. (the amount of which may be increased by mutual agreement between Mr Chaw and the Company). The convertible loan is extended to the Company for, inter alia, costs and expenses in relation to the Proposed Acquisition with the Target. Mr Chaw may also extend an additional loan amount in excess of S$1.35 million to accommodate any working capital requirements set out in the Catalist Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, approximately S$872,000 have been received pursuant to the Chaw Investment Agreement and paid mainly to the various professionals. The Company received S$230,000 on 9 December 2019 for the payment of professional fees pursuant to a first drawdown notice. As set out in the announcement dated 1 March 2021, the Company was in the midst of reconciling the amounts received against the drawdown notices. Pursuant to this exercise, approximately S$256,000 has been approved and disbursed by Mr Chaw pursuant to the second drawdown notice issued on 13 March 2020 for an amount of S$655,000. Further a third drawdown notice was issued to Mr Chaw on 4 March 2021 for the remaining amounts received of approximately S$386,000.

Please refer to the Company's announcement dated 27 September 2019 for details on the Chaw Investment Agreement.

Bankruptcy proceedings - PT Rinjani Kartanegara ("Rinjani")

There have been no further updates since the Company's announcement dated 13 August 2019 except that the Company has continued to write directly and/or through its counsel

RESOURCES PRIMA GROUP LIMITED (Company Registration No. 198602949M)

10 Collyer Quay, #10-01 Ocean Financial Centre, Singapore, 049315