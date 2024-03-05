Health-care companies fell amid mixed earnings.

Bayer tumbled after the German maker of farm chemicals and pharmaceuticals, such as aspirin, cut its dividend in order to shore up cash amid continued litigation related to the weed-killer brand purchased during its acquisition of Monsanto -- Roundup.

Shares of Axogen traded lower after the company guided for revenue growth that is cooler than expected for fiscal 2024.

