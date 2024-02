Health-care companies slipped amid doubts about the outlook for growth.

Lawyers for biopharmaceutical company Sorrento Therapeutics disputed allegations that they committed bankruptcy fraud, saying that a bank account and mailbox created in Texas justified a chapter 11 filing in the state days later.

Novo Nordisk shares ticked up as traders continued to chase gains in obesity-drug makers.

