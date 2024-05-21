Health-care companies rose as traders continued to pile into obesity-drug makers.

Eli Lilly shares tested record highs after the drugmaker released data from a late-stage Crohn's disease trial and struck a deal to develop new cancer-targeting medicines.

Shares of Eli Lilly's rival obesity-drug maker Novo Nordisk also rose.

Both companies have added rougly 35% in market value for the year to date because of the surge in popularity of the weigh-control injections.

