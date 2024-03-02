TEGUCIGALPA, March 1 (Reuters) - Honduran coffee exporters shipped 26% more beans in February compared to a year earlier, an export leader said on Friday, saying this was due to delayed stocks shipments from January being shipped the following month instead.

Shipments from Central America's largest coffee exporting nation reached 715,053.17 60-kilo bags in February compared to 567,262.72 for the same month of the 2022/23 season, according to the Honduran Coffee Institute (IHCAFE).

"This is because coffee that was scheduled to go out in January was delayed and did not go out until February, adding to the month's sales," the Honduran Coffee Exporters Association's president Miguel Pon told Reuters.

Honduras' cumulative exports from October to February totaled 1,362,835.43 60-kilo bags, 1% less than the 1,377,075.29 in the same period a year earlier.

Honduras expects to export some 4,983,333.33 60-kilo bags over 2023/24. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Will Dunham)