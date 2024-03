BENGALURU, March 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on the final trading day of financial year 2024 led by financials and a rebound in information technology stocks, while high volatility is expected ahead of monthly derivatives expiry.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.24% to 22,177.20, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.23% to 73,167.87, as of 9:17 a.m. IST. (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Shounak Dasgupta)