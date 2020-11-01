In Michigan, Trump kicks off frenzy of campaigning two days before election

(Adds first Trump rally, Biden church appearance, comments from
WASHINGTON, Mich., Nov 1 (Reuters) - Two days before
Election Day, President Donald Trump on Sunday launched a
campaign sprint across battleground states starting with
Michigan that will be crucial to the outcome of the U.S.
election in an effort to defy the polls and fend off Democratic
challenger Joe Biden.
Trump, aiming to avoid becoming the first incumbent
president to lose a re-election bid since fellow Republican
George H.W. Bush in 1992, has a frenetic schedule for Sunday,
with stops also planned in Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and
Florida. Biden is due to campaign in Pennsylvania.
Buffeted by snow flurries in Washington, a town north of
Detroit, Trump wore his trademark red cap emblazoned with the
words "Make America Great Again" as he addressed a boisterous
crowd on a cold and blustery morning.
After the crowd loudly chanted, "We love you" Trump
responded, "I love you, too. If I didn't, I wouldn't be standing
here because it's freezing out here."
Biden's national lead in opinion polls has stayed relatively
steady in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic has
persisted. The former vice president was ahead 51% to 43% in the
latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, taken Oct. 27-29.
Trump faces what appears to be a narrow path to re-election.
Polls show him close to Biden in enough battleground states that
could give him the 270 votes needed to win in the state-by-state
Electoral College that determines the overall victor.
The race remains a toss-up in Florida, North Carolina and
Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos polls, while Trump trails by
5 percentage points in Pennsylvania and 9 percentage points in
Michigan and Wisconsin.
Anita Dunn, a Biden campaign adviser, said on CNN's "State
of the Union" program, "We feel confident about where we are."
The Democratic governors of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin
all said they were upbeat about Biden's chances in their states.
Ohio's Republican governor predicted Trump would win the state
by a couple of percentage points.
There already has been a record-setting number - 93 million,
according to the U.S. Elections Project - of early votes cast
around the country, either in-person or by mail, a phenomenon
expected to boost Biden's chances. It represents about 68% of
the total ballots counted in the 2016 U.S. election.
CLOSE RACE IN TEXAS
The contest has proven to be unexpectedly close in Texas,
typically a reliable Republican state.
On Monday, responding to a lawsuit brought by plaintiffs
including a conservative activist and a Republican state
legislator, a federal judge in Houston will hold an emergency
hearing on whether Harris County officials unlawfully allowed
drive-through voting during the pandemic and should toss more
than 100,000 votes in the Democratic-leaning area.
After a caravan of vehicles bearing Trump campaign flags
surrounded a Biden campaign bus carrying campaign staff on a
Texas highway on Friday, Trump on Saturday retweeted a video of
the incident and wrote: "I LOVE TEXAS!" The Biden campaign said
it canceled two events as a result of the incident.
The Trump campaign indicated it is banking on in-person
voting on Tuesday to push the president over the top. Campaign
adviser Jason Miller said Democrats have spent months stressing
the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic and telling people
it is not safe to go to the polls in person.
"Well, guess what? President Trump's supporters are going to
show up on Tuesday. Nothing is going to stop them," Miller told
ABC's "This Week" program. "I think Democrats are going to look
in the rear-view mirror and say, 'This is probably what cost us
the election.'"
Dunn dismissed Miller's argument and said the record early
voting numbers reflect enthusiasm not fear.
Biden, who has made hammering the president's response to
the pandemic a main theme of his speeches, is scheduled to
campaign again on Sunday in Pennsylvania, one of the most
critical of the battleground states and one that Trump won in
his 2016 upset victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Biden began his day at a church in his home state of
Delaware. As he entered, anti-abortion and pro-Trump
demonstrators told him to repent for the sake of the soul of his
late son who is buried at the church.
On Sunday and Monday, Trump is due to stage 10 rallies -
five a day - making it the campaign's busiest stretch. On Monday
his campaign has events planned in North Carolina, Pennsylvania
and Wisconsin, and two in Michigan.
Trump will close out the two-day swing with a late-night
rally on Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same location
where he finished his campaign in 2016. In his unexpected
victory four years ago, the wealthy
businessman-turned-politician took Michigan, Pennsylvania and
Wisconsin, three states that for decades had gone in the
Democratic column.
Weighing down Trump is a rising number of coronavirus
infections in many parts of the country. The United States has
recorded more than 9 million cases, with about 230,000 people
dying from COVID-19. Trump, who withstood a personal bout with
COVID-19, has played down the virus and has said his opponents
are using the pandemic against him.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Trevor
Hunnicutt, Doina Chiacu and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Will
Dunham; Editing by Frances Kerry and Daniel Wallis)