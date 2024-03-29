BENGALURU, March 29 (Reuters) -

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, March 29, for a holiday. The equity market will resume trading on Monday, April 1, while bonds and currency markets will resume trading on Tuesday.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 added 0.92% to 22,326.90 on Thursday, while the BSE Sensex settled 0.90% higher at 73,651.35, led by financials. Both the indexes also posted their best fiscal year performance since 2021, rising about 29% and 25%, respectively.

The Indian rupee weakened 0.03% versus the U.S. dollar, and quoted at 83.40 per dollar, pressured by weak Asian peers and strong dollar demand from local companies. The rupee fell 1.5% in the financial year ending March 31.

The benchmark 10-year bond was quoted at 100.83 rupees, with the yield down 1 bps at 7.0556%, after a lower-than-expected borrowing plan for April-September. The yield posted its first annual decline in the last four financial years, and eased 26 basis points.