JAKARTA, March 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic rice supply-demand gap is seen at a surplus of 1.7 million metric tons in the first half of 2024, with harvests starting from March to offset weak crop output earlier this year, an agriculture ministry official said on Wednesday.

Total rice output between January and June is seen at 17.09 million tons, more than the 15.39 million tons total demand predicted for the period, Endro Gunawan, the official, told a seminar hosted by the central bank. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Bernadette Christina; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)