JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia issued cattle import permits late last week, the chief of country's feedlot association said on Monday.

The long awaited import permit for live cattle and meat had impacted shipments from Australia and other countries. Feedlot association head Djoni Liano told Reuters permits for meat were not issued, however.

Indonesia's trade ministry did not respond to multiple requests for confirmation. Australia is Indonesia's biggest supplier of live cattle, sending around 400,000 animals worth around $400 million to the country each year in recent years. (Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Martin Petty)