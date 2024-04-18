Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell amid mixed earnings.

Swiss industrial-technology giant ABB raised its 2024 profit projection, but reported flat revenue for the first quarter that missed consensus expectations.

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week was unchanged at 212,000, reflecting a surprisingly resilient labor market in which layoffs and unemployment remain very low.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its gauge of regional business activity jumped to a two-year high of 15.5 in April, from 3.2 in the prior month.

