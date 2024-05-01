NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it is still leaning towards eventual reductions in borrowing costs, but noted recent disappointing inflation readings and suggested a possible stall in the movement towards more balance in the economy.

"In recent months, there has been a lack of further progress towards the Committee's 2% inflation objective," the Fed said in the statement.

The dollar index was last down 0.23% at 106.08, while the euro gained 0.24% to $1.0691. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.22% to 157.44.

