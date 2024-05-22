TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japan's exports rose 8.3% in April from a year earlier, data by the Ministry of Fiance showed on Wednesday.

The reading compared with an 11.1% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll. Imports also rose 8.3% in the year to April, versus a 9.0% increase seen by economists.

As a result, the trade balance came to a deficit of 462.5 billion yen ($2.96 billion). Economists had forecast a 339.5 billion yen deficit. ($1 = 156.2200 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)