- Msc Industrial Direct Co., Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets downgrades to sector weight from overweight.
- Toll Brothers, Inc.: Goldman Sachs downgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 112 to USD 124.
- Union Pacific Corporation: Loop Capital Markets downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 276 to USD 238.
- First Solar, Inc.: TD Cowen maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 325.
- Nvidia Corporation: Bernstein maintains its outperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1300 to USD 130.
- Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc: Peel Hunt upgrades to add from hold with a price target raised from GBX 220 to GBX 260.
- International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.a.: Mirabaud Securities upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from EUR 2.20 to EUR 2.60.
- Ssp Group Plc: Goldman Sachs downgrades to sell from neutral with a target price reduced from GBX 255 to GBX 160.
- Canadian Natural Resources Limited: Evercore ISI maintains its in-line recommendation and reduces the target price from 115 to CAD 58.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.