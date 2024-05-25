STORY: A New Mexico judge on Friday rejected Alec Baldwin's bid to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against him.

A court filing said the actor will stand trial in July for the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

At a hearing on May 17, Baldwin's lawyers argued that a grand jury indictment of the actor was "a sham" as a New Mexico state prosecutor failed to tell jurors they could question defense witnesses and stopped them hearing evidence helpful to the actor's case.

The ruling opens the way for an unprecedented trial of a Hollywood star for an on-set death.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot with a live round after Baldwin pointed a gun at her.

It happened as she set up a camera on the film set of "Rust" near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The "30 Rock" actor maintains he did not pull the trigger, an assertion that has become central to the case.

The New Mexico judge who denied Baldwin's request, had earlier sentenced "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez to 18 months prison in April.

That was after a Santa Fe jury found Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter, for loading a live round into the reproduction Colt Single Action Army revolver Baldwin was rehearsing with.