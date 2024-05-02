STORY: The death toll in the Kenya flooding rose on Wednesday.

More than 180 people have been killed since March, the government and Red Cross said, and hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes.

Dozens have also been killed in neighboring Tanzania and Burundi.

More rain is expected in Kenya in the coming days, according to the country's meteorological department.

Torrential rain and floods have destroyed homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure across the region.

In Kitengela, about 20 miles from the capital Nairobi, Kenya Red Cross workers on Wednesday were helping rescue those marooned by flood waters.

The death toll in Kenya exceeds that from floods triggered by the El Nino weather phenomenon late last year.

Those rains followed the worst drought in large parts of East Africa in decades.