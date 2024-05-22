HANOI, May 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam's National Assembly on Wednesday elected its police minister To Lam as the country's new president, the biggest change so far in a major leadership reshuffle after an unusual spell of political turbulence in the one-party state. (Reporting by Khanh Vu and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Martin Petty)
