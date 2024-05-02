STORY: Harvey Weinstein appeared in New York court on Wednesday, as prosecutors told a judge they will retry the disgraced Hollywood producer, a week after his rape conviction was overturned.

"Obviously, there's a tremendous sense of relief that we're back here."

Weinstein's attorney Arthur Aidala spoke to reporters after the hearing.

"We're very confident that if he goes to trial, the only words we'll hear at the end of the trial are not guilty."

Weinstein remained silent during the hearing, which comes more than four years after his conviction was hailed as a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

But in a 4-3 decision last week, the New York state Court of Appeals said the trial judge made a critical mistake by letting women testify that Weinstein assaulted them even though they were not part of the charges he faced.

The 72-year-old has been serving a 23-year prison sentence in upstate New York, after being convicted in 2020 of sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006, and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

According to a spokesperson, Weinstein was transferred to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan following last week's order.

Weinstein was also sentenced to 16 years following a separate rape trial in California.

The two sentences cannot be served concurrently.

The judge in New York on Wednesday remanded Weinstein back into custody and said he expected to hold a new trial after the Labor Day holiday, but did not set a firm date.