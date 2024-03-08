March 8 (Reuters) - Most nonferrous metals were set for a weekly gain on Friday, aided by a weaker dollar amid the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate cut hopes, better-than-expected China trade data, and supply worry in some metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $8,622 per metric ton by 0345 GMT, but it was up 1.4% on a weekly basis.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.5% to 69,780 yuan a ton. The contract was also up 1.2% week on week.

The dollar headed for its sharpest weekly drop of the year, making greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded more confident about cutting interest rates in coming months.

In China, the world's biggest metals consumer, export and import growth in the January-February period beat forecasts, suggesting global trade is turning a corner.

LME lead rose 0.2% to $2,112.50 a ton, and was rising 3.8% on a weekly basis, on track for the best week since November last year.

Both LME nickel and zinc were set for the fourth straight week of gain, as nickel mining quota delay in Indonesia and output cut at a zinc smelter in South Korea caused supply uncertainty.

However, metals prices gains were capped by soft manufacturing data globally and the lack of surprises and stimulus policy details from a key political meeting in China.

LME tin fell 0.5% to $27,480 but was up 3.7% on a weekly basis, set for the best weekly gain since Jan. 26.

LME aluminium eased 0.2% to $2,249, while SHFE aluminium rose 0.4% to 19,175 yuan a ton.

SHFE nickel climbed 1% to 137,240 yuan, zinc advanced 1.2% to 21,205, lead increased 0.5% to 16,130 yuan and tin edged up 0.1% at 221,940 yuan.

