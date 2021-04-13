Log in
New Chief Credit Officer for Oregon Pacific Bank

04/13/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
Robert (Bob) Edstrom, EVP & Chief Credit Officer, will be retiring from Oregon Pacific Bank on June 25th, 2021.

James Atwood, SVP, Sr. Credit Administrator, will be filling the role of EVP & Chief Credit Officer upon Robert (Bob) Edstrom's retirement from Oregon Pacific Bank on June 25th, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Edstrom joined Oregon Pacific Bank in 2014 and has made significant contributions to the organization. Leading the loan approval process during a period of substantial growth between 2016 and 2020, Edstrom also revitalized the Bank's credit risk practices and implemented instrumental underwriting standardization procedures.

“Throughout my banking career, I’ve worked for community banks of all different sizes,” says Edstrom. “I am proud to have contributed to Oregon Pacific Bank’s growth over the past seven years.”

In the wake of Edstrom’s retirement, the position of EVP & Chief Credit Officer will be filled internally by James Atwood.

“James has an excellent background in banking and credit. He brings a strong client focus to the team,” Edstrom says.

Atwood joined Oregon Pacific Bank in 2020 as SVP, Sr. Credit Administrator. He brings with him over eighteen years of experience in various facets of credit administration, including management and oversight of all aspects of the credit review and underwriting process. Atwood graduated from Oregon State University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School.

“I am so grateful and appreciative of Bob’s contribution to Oregon Pacific Bank over the past 7 years,” says Ron Green, President and CEO. “Bob really pushed the Bank’s credit risk management practices to the next level and established the framework for the Bank to move forward under James’s leadership. Congratulations to both Bob and James.”


