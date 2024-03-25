China Evergrande to Withdraw Offshore Debt-Restructuring Applications

The developer had filed for the offshore debt restructuring with a U.S. court last August.

Activist Politan Plans Second Proxy Battle at Masimo

Politan Capital Management, founded by veteran activist Quentin Koffey, plans to nominate two director candidates to the company's six-person board.

Big Tech's Latest Obsession Is Finding Enough Energy

The AI boom is fueling an insatiable appetite for electricity, which is creating risks to the grid and the transition to cleaner energy sources.

Elon Musk's X Needs Creators, but They Don't Need X

Despite the platform's push, many creators say X is still a long way from becoming a major source of revenue for them.

NYCB and Meridian Rode the Property Boom Together. Now They're Struggling.

The bank got many of its loans from a broker now blacklisted by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Netflix's Co-CEOs Are Nothing Alike. That's a Good Thing.

Data-obsessed techie Greg Peters and Hollywood czar Ted Sarandos have gotten the streamer back on track.

This Startup Promised to Help Fashion Go Green. Brands Didn't Want to Pay for It.

Many clothing brands say environmentally friendly materials are key to their future, but uptake has been sluggish.

FAA Ramps Up Oversight of United Airlines After Recent Safety Problems

The airline has dealt with several incidents on recent flights and its CEO earlier this week reassured customers on safety.

NBC's Chuck Todd Blasts Network as Backlash to Hiring Ex-RNC Chief Grows

Todd's on-air criticism comes as MSNBC's president seeks to assuage internal concerns about the hiring of Ronna McDaniel.

Jack Daniel's Flowed During the Pandemic. Now Comes the Hangover.

Sluggish sales of the biggest American whiskey brand reflect shifts in consumer spending and how people consume alcohol.

