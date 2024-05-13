Tesla Just Offered a New Deal on Its Model Y

Tesla is offering 0.99% annual percentage rate financing on qualifying Model Y purchases.

Airlines Want to Use AI to Reduce Environmental Impact of Contrails

Researchers are looking at how the technology can help pilots avoid conditions where contrails can form.

This company has been the biggest drag on the S&P 500's results this quarter

Groceries and houses are still way more expensive than they were before the pandemic. This week, two of the nation's largest retailers - Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. - will probably have more to say about it.

Kaiser Permanente's Private-Equity Binge Leads to Sell Off

Healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente became one of the world's largest private-markets investors by 2022, after just a few years of piling into the sector. Now, according to people familiar with the matter, cash constraints are prompting it to sell off large private-investment holdings almost as quickly as they were acquired.

How Television Advertising Lost Its Relevance

Brands turn to retailers, Google, Meta and TikTok for additional reach. "There is no longer that single lever you can pull."

Chicken Wings Are the New Inflation Hedge

Diners are buying more wings at fast-food chains and frozen tenders at grocery stores. Meat giants like Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride, in turn, are bringing in higher profits.

The Long, Steep Fall of an Online Education Giant

Education-tech company 2U, once worth more than $5 billion, is fighting for its life after a series of missteps in a difficult marketplace.

Why TV's Annual Upfront Sales Might Seem Like Groundhog Day

Media companies next week will pitch their TV networks and streaming platforms to advertisers with star-studded upfront sales presentations at glitzy venues around New York City. But ad buyers in the audience will also be keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve.

Apple Retail Employees at Maryland Store Vote to Authorize Strike

The iPhone maker is continuing to negotiate with the union representing about 100 workers at a store near Baltimore.

Tesla Turmoil Means Make-or-Break Moment for EV Charging

Turmoil in Tesla's charging network puts the spotlight on other fast-charging providers.

